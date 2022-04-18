Watch: Barcelona fans protest against Joan Laporta outside Camp Nou

Little more was thought of the enormous numbers of Eintracht Frankfurt fans filtering into Barcelona on Wednesday and Thursday for their Europa League tie with the Blaugrana. Until the match kicked off.

As the evening went on, it became clear that the German fans had a significant presence at the match, with estimates of around 30,000 fans in attendance for the away team.

This caused no shortage of disgruntlement amongst the home contingent and it appears the issue won’t be going away for Barcelona President Joan Laporta. Ahead of their match with Cadiz on Monday evening, the Grada d’Animacio (singing section) said it would not be attending the match as a form of protest against Thursday’s events.

📢 Gritos de “Laporta dimisón” por parte de algunos aficionados del FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/RiJjouLW0U — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 18, 2022

Outside the stadium itself, a small gathering of fans also sang “Laporta resign” before the match as seen in the video above by Mundo Deportivo. Meanwhile Diario AS put the numbers at around 100 fans protesting.

Laporta will speak about the situation in a press conference on Tuesday morning.