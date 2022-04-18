Thomas Lemar and Joao Felix feared out until the end of the season

Atletico Madrid just about secured victory against Espanyol on Sunday after a 100th minute penalty from Yannick Carrasco, but it came at a price.

Early on Monday the club confirmed that Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar both suffered injuries against the Catalans.

According to Marca, there is a good chance that both will be out for the rest of the season. Curiously, both suffered the same muscle injury to their hamstrings.

Both are thought to be out for around a month with their injuries and there is a minimal chance they return for the final game of the season.

In Lemar’s case, he has been dealing with muscle injuries on and off throughout the season and only returned in April.

For the Portuguese, the injury comes during his best run of form for Los Colchoneros, with five goals in his last five starts. For Diego Simeone, the injuries come at a crucial stage of the season with the club trying to ensure Champions League qualification for next season.