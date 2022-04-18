Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales asked to explain Supercup payments

Luis Rubiales has come into hot water this morning after voice notes surfaced that recorded him discussing the deal to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia.

The messages were published by El Confidencial, in which Rubiales appears to speaking on friendly terms with Barcelona player Gerard Pique, as they sort out the division of the money being received by the Spanish Federation.

Pique’s sports events company, Kosmos, were the agency that set the deal up and according to the audios, received €6m in the deal.

According to Marca, Rubiales could be required to explain the payments to the government. The Madrid-based paper say that Rubiales has been summoned by the Compromis, a political party from Valencia.

Senator Carlos Mulet called on both Rubiales and Miquel Iceta, Minister for Sports and Culture, to attend a parliamentary summit. The aim of which would be to determine whether illegal or irregular payments had been made.