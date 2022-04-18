Sergio Busquets becomes moves into Barcelona top three for appearances

Few of Barcelona’s veterans have come under fire quite as much as Sergio Busquets in recent years, but the Barcelona captain has continued to be an ever-present in the Blaugrana.

Nobody in the Barcelona team has more appearances than Busquets, who at 33 has equalled his long-time teammate Andres Iniesta for appearances. Both players made it to 674 appearances.

That takes the Badia native into the top three for Barcelona for all-time appearances, joint with Iniesta. In fact, his current manager Xavi Hernandez is one of the two players to have played for Barcelona more times, counting 767 appearances, as reported by Marca.

The record is held by departed Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, the tiny superstar amassed 778 appearances.

As a product of Busquets hefty total, the Catalan has won 30 titles with the club since making his debut in September 2008. Ever since winning his place from Yaya Toure in the team, Busquets has been first choice.