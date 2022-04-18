Real Betis to open Benito Villamarin for Copa del Rey final

As the Copa del Rey final finally comes into sight for Real Betis and Valencia fans, excitement is becoming tangible in both Seville and Valencia.

Both have midweek fixtures on Tuesday evening, with Real Betis welcoming Elche to the Benito Villamarin and Valencia making the short trip to Villarreal, but it’s hard to imagine that neither manager will select their line-ups without considering Saturday night’s showdown.

The final is taking place at La Cartuja, a neutral ground that holds 57,000 – meaning tickets are like gold dust for two large fanbases.

As a result, Real Betis have announced that they will be opening up their stadium for the occasion, with a big screen being hired. According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis plan to install the screen and admit fans who couldn’t secure a ticket, with season-ticket holders getting priority.

Entry will cost just €2, with the funds raised going towards UNICEF. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday.