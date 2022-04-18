Leaked audios reveal Gerard Pique’s role in taking the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia

Audio leaked by El Confidencial has caused a stir this Monday.

They report that Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique and RFEF president Luis Rubiales negotiated taking the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia together.

Pique has even been caught discussing how to divide the payments, with Rubiales promising him €6m in commission.

Rubiales has always denied the involvement of Pique and his investment fund Kosmos in the negotiations on the Supercopa.

The Supercopa was traditionally contested between the winners of La Liga and the winners of the Copa del Rey in Spain.

But in 2019 it was announced that the competition would be expanded to four teams, also including the runners-up in La Liga and the Copa, and taken to King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Many believe this decision was taken to increase the likelihood of being able to host another Clasico in foreign climes and has been heavily criticised due to Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record.