Gerard Pique to respond to Spanish Supercup controversy on Twitch

The news of the day in Spain centred around several leaked voice messages and a report by El Confidencial, which linked Barcelona player Gerard Pique with the deal to play the Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia.

The voice notes, between President of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales and Pique, detail discussions about the division of the money paid by Saudi Arabia to the Federation and its destination.

Many have raised concerns about the fact that an active Barcelona player with an interest in the matter was part of these negotiations and making money off the deal.

A las 23.30 aproximadamente, después del partido, me conectaré en directo en mi canal de Twitch para hablar de los audios que se han filtrado hoy sobre la Supercopa de España. https://t.co/MUCODxIToz — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2022

Now it appears Pique will attempt to allay some of those concerns himself. The defender is ruled out of Barcelona’s match with Cadiz this evening but tweeted out that he would be going online on Twitch to speak about the matter.

The broadcast will take place at 23:30 Spanish time, with Pique putting his side of the story across.