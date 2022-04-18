Gerard Moreno could make it back in time for Villarreal’s Champions League tie with Liverpool

Villarreal have received a welcome Monday afternoon boost.

The Yellow Submarine, through Unai Emery’s press conference, have revealed that Gerard Moreno’s injury isn’t as bad as was initially feared. It’s not a relapse of a previous muscle injury.

Emery revealed, according to Marca, that Moreno could even make it back in time for Villarreal’s Champions League semi-final against Liverpool at Anfield in nine days time.

Villarreal have made it to the final four of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 2006, when they lost to Arsenal. The Gunners went on to lose to Barcelona in Paris.

They’ve knocked out both Juventus and Bayern Munich to make it this far but face a stern test against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one of the very best football teams in European football and won the competition back in 2019 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Moreno, 30, is undoubtedly Villarreal’s key man.

The forward has contributed 13 goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season and is considered to be one of the finest marksmen in Spain.