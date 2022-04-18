Gareth Bale wants to stay in La Liga next season after leaving Real Madrid

Gareth Bale wants to stay in Spain next season.

The Welshman’s contract with Real Madrid expires this summer and it’s highly unlikely that he’s going to stay at the club.

But he does want to stay in Spain according to El Chiringuito.

They claim that Bale’s priority is to be in top shape for when the Welsh national team go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – if they can win their play-off and qualify, of course.

Bale wants to stay in La Liga because his family are settled in Spain and like the lifestyle the country offers. He’s thought to be open to considering any offer.

Bale joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most decorated players in the club’s history.

He’s contributed 106 goals and 67 assists in 258 games at the Santiago Bernabeu and won everything there is to win.

Still just 32, he could be a smart free transfer for somebody.