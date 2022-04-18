Eduardo Camavinga tests Carlo Ancelotti’s trust again

It’s hard to the imagine the atmosphere around Valdebebas being any better during this season than it is right now. After heroic comebacks against Chelsea last midweek and Sevilla on Sunday night, Real Madrid find themselves in the Champions League semi-finals and with one hand on the La Liga title.

One player who might be feeling a little less ecstatic with Sunday night’s performance is Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman was substituted off at half-time, having been lucky to avoid a second yellow before the break. His challenge on Antony Martial also forced the Sevilla forward off with injury.

Camavinga was widely praised for his impact in Europe but once again struggled to impose himself on the match from the start. As Mundo Deportivo point out, this is the fourth time this season that the young star has been substituted at half-time. On three of those occasions, he was also carrying a yellow card.

It seems clear that for all his virtues, Carlo Ancelotti still doesn’t fully trust him. With Fede Valverde hitting form alongside the vaunted trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, minutes will be hard to come by for Camavinga when it comes to crunch time.