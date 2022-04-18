David Alaba underlines Real Madrid’s elite mentality with post-match tweet after beating Sevilla

Real Madrid secured a thrilling comeback victory on Sunday night.

Los Blancos were 2-0 down to Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan after first-half goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela.

But they came back to win 3-2 thanks to a remarkable second-half; Rodrygo Goes and Nacho got them back on level terms before Karim Benzema scored a stoppage-time winner.

It was an incredible night that basically handed Madrid the title. They’re now 15 points clear of Sevilla, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga and look beyond reach.

And it wasn’t an easy environment to play in, either.

The Andalusian capital was sweltering and the locals were riled up after a week spent celebrating Semana Santa. They did their best to deliver a hostile atmosphere but Madrid were simply too good.

“Just Real,” was David Alaba’s post-match message. The Austrian centre-back is loving life at the Santiago Bernabeu and has fully embraced the club’s never-say-die mentality.

It’s been quite a week for them, of course. They came from behind to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening and make it to the semi-final of the competition.

Now they look like they have La Liga in the bag, too.