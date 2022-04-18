Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita reveals he’d like to one day return to Valencia

Vicente Guaita has revealed he’d like to one day return to La Liga.

The Crystal Palace goalkeeper was speaking in comments carried by Caught Offside about his plans for the future.

The 35-year-old Spaniard began his career with Valencia and broke into the first-team at Mestalla in 2008. He left for Getafe in 2014, going on to spend four years at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Since 2018, however, he’s played his football at Selhurst Park.

“I have one year left on my contract and an optional one at Palace,” Guaita said.

“I’m very comfortable in the Premier League, it’s amazing how you live football here.

“I have less and less years left and I don’t know if I will have those years to return to Spain. I would like to return to Valencia.

“I think I could have played for many years at Valencia. Being a Valencianista, leaving the academy.

“How could I not want to return to Valencia?”

Guaita has made more first-team appearances for Palace than any other club; 122 compared to 113 at Valencia and Getafe.

He’s made 26 Premier League appearances this season under Patrick Vieira, conceding 31 goals and keeping ten clean sheets.

Palace are 13th in the league table. They lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon although Guaita didn’t play – other players are rotated in for cup fixtures.

Valencia are currently under the leadership of Jose Bordalas and are tenth in La Liga. They face Real Betis at La Cartuja this Saturday evening in Seville in the final of the Copa del Rey.