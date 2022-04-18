Cristiano Ronaldo posts defiant message on Instagram after hat-trick against Norwich City

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t giving up anytime soon.

The Portuguese veteran scored a hat-trick for Manchester United on Saturday as they beat Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old fired United into a 2-0 lead with goals in the seventh and 32nd minute before the visitors drew level thanks to efforts from Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki.

But then Cristiano scored the winner in the 76th minute.

It was the former Real Madrid man’s 60th career hat-trick – he’s now scored exactly 30 before the age of 30 and 30 after it.

It’s a remarkable achievement but his post-match message on Instagram underlined the fact he wants to keep going and chase down new records. “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30,” he wrote. “It’s time to unbalance the scale.”

Cristiano returned to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after three years at Juventus and nine at Madrid.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan.

United are currently fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and the Champions League places.

Cristiano’s numbers for this season aren’t bad, however.

He’s contributed 15 goals and three assists in 26 league games.