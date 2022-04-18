Breaking: Granada sack Ruben Torrecilla and appoint Aitor Karanka

Granada have sacked interim manager Ruben Torrecilla after just five matches in charge.

The former midfielder took charge of the Nazaries after the dismissal of Robert Moreno in March, but has been let go again after just five matches. Torrecilla was part of the coaching staff under former manager Diego Martinez and was well-liked at the club, but after one win and one draw in his five matches, the Granada board have decided to change again.

Granada sit just one point above the relegation zone in 16th place. The sacking comes after a 4-1 defeat to Levante at the weekend, with the stands loudly chanting for the board and CEO Patricia Rodriguez to resign.

Comunicado | Aitor Karanka, nuevo técnico del Granada CF. — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCF) April 18, 2022

In his stead, the club announced they have appointed Aitor Karanka on Monday evening, although they didn’t give any indication of how long for.

Karanka was mostly recently employed by Birmingham City in England, after spells with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, where he won promotion to the Premier League. He was also Assistant Manager to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid for three years.

The Basque manager will already be training with his players tomorrow and has a baptism of fire against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.