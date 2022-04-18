Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup for this evening’s La Liga clash with Cadiz

Barcelona welcome Cadiz to Camp Nou this evening.

La Blaugrana will be determined to bounce back in style after Thursday evening’s disappointing defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

That saw Xavi Hernandez’s men knocked out of the Europa League in the quarter-final, kissing goodbye to hopes of silverware christening a positive first season with Xavi.

But there’s still a lot to play for.

The title is out of reach after Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to beat Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjuan on Sunday evening. They’re now 15 points clear at the top of La Liga and look uncatchable.

But Barcelona have a chance to consolidate second place.

Beat Cadiz and they go three points clear of third-placed Sevilla and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with a game in hand on both.

Cadiz are in the midst of an intense relegation battle.

Diario Sport predict that Barcelona will set up in a 4-3-3.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Alves, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi either side of him. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres.