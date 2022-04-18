Atletico Madrid provide injury update on Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid have revealed that Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar have both suffered muscle injuries in their left hamstrings.

The gravity of their injuries are unknown and both players will undergo evaluation before an accurate estimation as to how long they’ll be out of action for Los Rojiblancos.

Both players are key part of Atletico’s squad.

Felix has come into his own this season and finally began to show the kind of form that was expected of him when he joined Atletico in a big-money move from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

Lemar is also a valuable part of Diego Simeone’s team.

The injuries come at an important time in the season for Atletico as they have a lot to play for heading into this final stretch.

They’re out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey but face a fight to finish in the top four of La Liga.

They’re currently fourth but Real Betis and Real Sociedad are breathing down their necks in fifth and sixth respectively.