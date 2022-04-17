Atletico Madrid Espanyol

Yannick Carrasco at the double as Atletico Madrid edge past Espanyol

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco marked an eye-catching return to form with a brace as Los Rojiblancos won 2-1 at home Espanyol.

Three crucial points in the Spanish capital means Diego Simeone’s side bounce back from their Champions League exit against Manchester City and stay on course in the La Liga Top Four.

Both sides carved out chances to break the deadlock before the break before Carrasco confidently fired home Matheus Cunha’s neat pass after the restart.

However, following the dismissal of Geoffrey Kondogbia, for a second booking, Espanyol launched a response and Raul de Tomas lashed home a fine free kick to level things up.

But the game was decided by Carrasco in dramatic style, after ten minutes of added time, as they Belgian winger slammed home from the penalty spot.

Up next for Simeone is a midweek home game against Granada with Espanyol hosting Rayo Vallecano in Catalonia.

