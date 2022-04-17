Xavi without key stars for Cadiz clash

Barcelona boss Xavi is without five first team players for their Monday night La Liga tie with Cadiz.

La Blaugrana host the Andalucian relegation battlers at the Camp Nou as they aim to keep pace in their own battle for a Top Four spot in 2022.

However, Xavi is missing a string of key players through injury and suspension, with teenage star Pedri unlikely to feature again this season.

Defensive duo Ronaldo Araujo and Gerard Pique are both out of action, with the Uruguayan serving a one game ban, and Pique sidelined by a groin injury.

Veteran full back Dani Alves is back, after being ineligible for their midweek Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, with Oscar Mingueza set to move across as cover for Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong on for Pedri.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V CADIZ

Ter Stegen; Alves, Mingueza, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Traore, Aubameyang, Torres