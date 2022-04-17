Xavi Hernandez doubles down on Barcelona style comments

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez made comments about Barcelona’s playing style on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League tie, saying that their history demanded a style that Real Madrid’s did not.

Predictably, this resulted in a media storm surrounding those comments, with many taking this as a shot at their rivals.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about those comments in his own press conference yesterday, giving a much more philosophical answer rather than entering into a direct debate on the matter.

The issue came up again in Xavi’s press conference, with Sport recording his answers.

“With this style we have won five Champions Leagues. The style that Johan Cruyff imposed has been very fruitful for us. Our model of play has to be this one.”

“It’s not necessary to lurch [in one direction or another] based on the results. We have to believe and improve in what we are doing. Barca’s history tells us that this is our model. I have it very clear: we are not going to change our DNA because of one match. You have to insist. The results will come, if not for me, for the next manager.”

Many have put Barcelona’s struggles in recent years down to the fact the Blaugrana have moved away from that system of play in recent years. Since Luis Enrique was in charge, the Catalans have looked less and less similar to the sides which have defined their identity in the last 35 years.