Xabi Alonso’s managerial future up in the air

Well-groomed, well-spoken and with years of experience in elite football, it’s no surprise that the footballing world takes a keen interest in Xabi Alonso’s managerial career.

Currently in charge of the B team at Real Sociedad, his team are struggling towards the bottom of the Segunda Division. Sat 20th out of 22 in a league where four teams go down, Alonso’s young team have a tough task of overhauling a ten point deficit to Malaga to survive in the league.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Girona, Alonso assured Marca that nobody was giving up. He was also asked whether there was any certainty on his personal future, given his current contract expires in the summer.

“We have spoken vaguely. Right now we are all very focused on our objectives because we know they are very important. For the moment there is nothing advanced.”

Alonso had excited the European football world when he got La Real’s B side promoted last season, with some wondering if he was the next cultured midfielder to turn into a successful manager.

At one point he was heavily linked with Borussia Moenchengladbach in Germany, but has instead been dealing with a tough task in Segunda. More recently, whispers have said he may be an option for Real Madrid at some point.