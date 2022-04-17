Watch: Sporting Gijon players descend on Real Oviedo ‘keeper in derby fight

It’s been a week of high tensions in Spanish football and the Segunda in Spain did not want to be left out last night.

The Asturian derby, between Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijon, is one of the fiercest in Spain and last night things spilled over on the pitch.

A late own-goal by Juan Berrocal then decided the match in favour of the visiting Oviedo. As Oviedo celebrated on the pitch, their goalkeeper then went in the opposite direction of his teammates in the direction of the home fans and players.

UFC edición Gijón pic.twitter.com/03vWFyKod4 — Juan 𓅓 (@juaaanim) April 16, 2022

This was not taken too well by the Gijon players, who descended on Joan Femenias and began to hit the goalkeeper. At one point being held back by Gijon player, it was only the intervention of Oviedo coach Cuco Ziganda which broke up the situation, as he rushed in to defend his player. The reaction in Spain has been one of disgust, with unanimous condemnation of the actions.