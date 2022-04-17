(WATCH) Sevilla storm into 2-0 half time lead over Real Madrid

Sevilla have powered themselves into a 2-0 half time lead over Real Madrid in Sunday night La Liga action.

The Andalucians made a perfect start in their drive to stay in the Top Four in the coming weeks with a dominant performance over the league leaders.

Julen Lopetegui’s hosts looked to set the tempo from the off at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with skipper Ivan Rakitic curling them in front from a brilliant free kick.

Ivan Rakitic curls a free kick through the Real Madrid wall for the Sevilla opener! ⚪🔴 Questions will be asked about how that went in, but it could be a big goal in the title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9WzFV9kD3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

However, with Real Madrid unable to react, Sevilla struck again, inside 90 seconds, as Erik Lamela kept his calm inside the box to double their advantage.

Erik Lamela doubles Sevilla's lead! ⚪🔴 What a performance from the hosts and Real Madrid are really up against it at the Sanchez Pizjuan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ne7yhhnlLR — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

Los Blancos have shown some signs of a revival before the break, with Karim Benzema superbly denied by Yassine Bounou, but the visitors face a mountain to climb in the second period.

If Loptegui’s charges can clinch a win on the night, they will open up a six-point cushion inside the Champions League places, with Real Madrid’s lead at the top cut to nine points.

