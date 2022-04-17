La Liga News

(WATCH) Sevilla storm into 2-0 half time lead over Real Madrid

Sevilla have powered themselves into a 2-0 half time lead over Real Madrid in Sunday night La Liga action.

The Andalucians made a perfect start in their drive to stay in the Top Four in the coming weeks with a dominant performance over the league leaders.

Julen Lopetegui’s hosts looked to set the tempo from the off at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with skipper Ivan Rakitic curling them in front from a brilliant free kick.

However, with Real Madrid unable to react, Sevilla struck again, inside 90 seconds, as Erik Lamela kept his calm inside the box to double their advantage.

Los Blancos have shown some signs of a revival before the break, with Karim Benzema superbly denied by Yassine Bounou, but the visitors face a mountain to climb in the second period.

If Loptegui’s charges can clinch a win on the night, they will open up a six-point cushion inside the Champions League places, with Real Madrid’s lead at the top cut to nine points.

