Villarreal looking to take 3,000 fans for Champions League trip to Liverpool

Villarreal are riding on a high as a club having won their first major trophy last year, nobody could have imagined that it would have been followed by the success of reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Beating Manchester United on penalties in last year’s Europa League final, Villarreal only qualified for this edition of the Champions League by virtue of that victory.

Having qualified behind the Red Devils, Villarreal beat Juventus and then Bayern Munich to make it to this stage of the competition for just the second time in their history. On that occasion they were narrowly defeated by Arsenal and now the Yellow Submarine are once again looking forward to doing battle with another English side in Liverpool.

Mundo Deportivo say that club have secured 3,000 tickets at Anfield for the away leg, which takes place on the 27th of April. Prices for the tickets will be capped at €70 and once the tickets have been allocated to members, transport will be organised too.

With little to lose and everything to gain against Liverpool, the feel-good atmosphere at Villarreal continued against Getafe last night. The only sour note was an injury to star striker Gerard Moreno.