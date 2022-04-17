Unai Emery confirms Gerard Moreno injury blow

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has confirmed a injury blow for star striker Gerard Moreno following their key 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe.

The Spanish international netted an early opener in Madrid, with Manu Trigueros making the game safe for the visitors, as they returned to league action with a win.

A win at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez ends a fantastic week for Emery as his side sealed their place in the Champions League semi finals, for the first time since 2006, with a 2-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich last week.

However, a second half injury to Moreno left a negative mark on Villarreal’s win, and Emery claimed they now face an anxious wait on the 30-year-old’s fitness.

“It’s a muscle injury, let’s see how serious it is. We have to try to continue with patience so that he recovers”, as per reports from Marca.

“Repeated muscle injuries are frustrating. That’s the negative note from tonight.”

Up next for Villarreal is a midweek local derby with Valencia ahead of their all important Champions League semi-final first leg tie with Liverpool on April 27.