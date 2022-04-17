Real Madrid seal late 3-2 thriller at Sevilla

Real Madrid superbly battled back in Sunday night La Liga action to clinch an outrageous 3-2 win away at Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side showed trademark resilience to haul themselves back into the contest in the second period as they end the weekend with 15-point lead at the top of the table.

However, it was to be a genuine game of two halves in Andalucia, as Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela deservedly put the home side 2-0 up at the break.

Ivan Rakitic curls a free kick through the Real Madrid wall for the Sevilla opener! ⚪🔴 Questions will be asked about how that went in, but it could be a big goal in the title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9WzFV9kD3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

Erik Lamela doubles Sevilla's lead! ⚪🔴 What a performance from the hosts and Real Madrid are really up against it at the Sanchez Pizjuan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ne7yhhnlLR — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

But, Real Madrid have made a habit of late rallies in recent weeks, and substitute Rodrygo Goes again came off the bench to spark a revival with a neat finish.

Ancelotti’s charges pushed for a leveller in the final stages, with Vinicius Jr’s effort ruled out for handball in the build up by VAR, before the unlikely figure of Nacho Fernandez netted an equaliser.

⚪ Vini Jr. had the ball in the back of the net for what would have been a Real Madrid equaliser… …but even after a second look via VAR review, the referee disallows it for a handball 🖐️ Right or wrong decision? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XjD8ufZk6a — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) April 17, 2022

That was not the end of the drama for Real Madrid, as Karim Benzema proved his incredible worth in the dying seconds, to bend home his 39th goal of 2021/22 to win the game.

Images via Getty Images