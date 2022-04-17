La Liga News

Real Madrid seal late 3-2 thriller at Sevilla

Real Madrid superbly battled back in Sunday night La Liga action to clinch an outrageous 3-2 win away at Sevilla.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side showed trademark resilience to haul themselves back into the contest in the second period as they end the weekend with 15-point lead at the top of the table.

However, it was to be a genuine game of two halves in Andalucia, as Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela deservedly put the home side 2-0 up at the break.

But, Real Madrid have made a habit of late rallies in recent weeks, and substitute Rodrygo Goes again came off the bench to spark a revival with a neat finish.

Ancelotti’s charges pushed for a leveller in the final stages, with Vinicius Jr’s effort ruled out for handball in the build up by VAR, before the unlikely figure of Nacho Fernandez netted an equaliser.

That was not the end of the drama for Real Madrid, as Karim Benzema proved his incredible worth in the dying seconds, to bend home his 39th goal of 2021/22 to win the game.

