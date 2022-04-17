Levante boost La Liga survival hopes with Granada win

Levante have received a timely boost in their battle against La Liga relegation with a vital 4-1 win away at ten man Granada.

Alessio Lisci’s side still find themselves inside the relegation zone this weekend, in 19th place, but the gap to safety has now been cut to four points.

Defeat for Granada keeps them in the reckoning to be relegated as part of a five-team block in danger of dropping out of the top-flight this summer.

Levante got the ball rolling early on in Andalucia as Dani Gomez’s close range finish edged them into a 1-0 lead.

🐸 After setting up the first, @jose1987morales almost made got one for himself in #GranadaLevante!@LevanteUD lead @GranadaCF_en 0-1 at the break. 📺 Watch the second half LIVE on #LaLigaTV. pic.twitter.com/4mzLKIWHAg — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) April 17, 2022

Both sides carved out chances either side of the break, before German Sanchez was dismissed on 54 minutes, and Jose Luis Morales tucked home the resulting penalty.

Substitute Mikael Malsa wrapped up the win for Levante late on as Darwin Machis and Roberto Soldado traded added time goals in a frantic finale.

Up next for Levante is a midweek clash at home to Sevilla with Granada heading to Atletico Madrid.

Images via Getty Images