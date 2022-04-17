Ferland Mendy’s agent sets Real Madrid target

Ferland Mendy has no plans to leave Real Madrid this summer according to his agent.

Les Bleus star Mendy has established himself as a crucial player during his time in the Spanish capital with Carlo Ancelotti relying on the 26-year-old as his first choice left-back.

However, reports in France had linked him with a return to Ligue 1 in the coming months, but his representative Yvan Le Mee has claimed the exit rumours are not true.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Le Mee believes the Ancelotti factor has played a key role in retaining Mendy, with Los Blancos aiming for a successful end to the campaign.

A minor injury keeps Mendy out of Real Madrid’s trip to Sevilla this weekend but he is expected back in first team action by the start of May.

Real Madrid are five wins away from clinching the La Liga title this season alongside a Champions League semi final against Manchester City.