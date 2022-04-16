Villarreal keep up La Liga momentum with Getafe win

Villarreal have powered on from their Champions League heroics with a crucial 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe.

Unai Emery’s side sealed their place in the Champions League semi finals, for the first time since 2006, with a 2-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich last week.

However, the Yellow Submarine survived any chance of a European hangover on their return to domestic matters, with a key three points away in the Spanish capital.

The visitors were on the front foot right from the off in Madrid, as Gerard Moreno’s deflected effort edged them in front, before Manu Trigueros cushioned them into a 2-0 lead on the counter attack.

Gerard Moreno gives Villarreal an early lead! Unai Emery's side building on their midweek success

Getafe did look to react either side of the break, with Trigueros and Paco Alcacer missing easy chances at the other end, as Enes Unal stabbed home a consolation.

Up next for Villarreal is a midweek local derby with Valencia with relegation battling Getafe on the road at Celta Vigo.

Images via Getty Images