Erik ten Hag wants Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is reportedly targeting AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni if he takes charge of Manchester United this summer.

The Ajax boss is the red hot favourite to succeed Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022/23 season with the Dutch coach already eyeing new signings as per Stretty News.

According to reports from ESPN, ten Hag wants to bring in French international Tchouameni as part of a revamped midfield unit for the Premier League giants.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe in the last 18 months but AS Monaco are expected to be demand between €60-70m for him.

Real Madrid were the early front runners for the former Bordeaux man as Carlo Ancelotti aims to build for the future in the Spanish capital.

Tchouameni will not be short of offers, if he opts to leave in 2022, with United and Real Madrid part of a growing list of interested of clubs.