Real Madrid face defensive issues ahead of Sevilla trip

Real Madrid head to Sevilla this weekend without a recognised left back amid a growing injury crisis for the La Liga leaders this month.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently have a 12-point lead at the top of the table in Spain, ahead of both Sevilla and Barcelona, but the Italian coach is missing nine players through injury and suspension.

Brazilian star Casemiro is missing due to a one-game ban but Ancelotti’s main concern is in defence with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo both absent.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to shuffle across to full back with Eder Militao returning from injury at centre back.

Ancelotti faces a battle to balance his squad in the coming weeks, as they close in on the league title, and gear up for a Champions League semi final against Manchester City.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V SEVILLA

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Modric, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr