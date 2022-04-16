Key wins for relegation battling Elche and Alaves

Elche and Alaves have boosted their chances of securing La Liga survival with key respective wins over Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano.

Both sides find themselves in the mix to be relegated from the Spanish top-flight in the season run-in with Elche confident they are now edging towards safety.

Francisco’s side were dominant in Palma, with goals from Johan Mojica and Pedro Bigas setting them on track from three points before a late own goal from Kang-in Lee.

FT #ElcheRCDMallorca 3-0 💚 An emphatic win at home for @Elchecf_en who move up to 13th for the time being!#LiveResults | #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eq8daEzA7z — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 16, 2022

The result moves Elche up to 13th, with Mallorca staying in 17th place, with just a one-point gap above the bottom three.

However, the biggest win the drop zone was Alaves’ 1-0 victory at home to 10-man Rayo.

A first victory for the Basque side, via Joselu’s second half goal, is their first league win in over two months, as they move to within four points of Mallorca with six games left to play in 2021/22.

