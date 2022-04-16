Eden Hazard’s brother confirms Real Madrid commitment

Eden Hazard’s brother Kylian has reiterated his stance on the Belgian star wanting to see out his Real Madrid contract until 2024.

Hazard has endured a frustrating first three seasons in Spain with injuries reducing his impact with Los Blancos.

However, his younger brother, Kylian, has confirmed Eden has no plans to force a departure from the Spanish capital despite being linked with a Premier League return.

“He’s not going to let Real go until he’s proven he’s the strongest there,” as per reports from RTL Sport.

“He’s proven himself at every club he’s been to, and for me, he doesn’t want to leave.

“I don’t think he’s going to leave. If the president wants him to leave, and he knows he has no chance to play, then I don’t think that he will stay.

“But I can assure you, he will do everything to prove he is the best player at Real Madrid.”

Hazard is on course to improve on his season total of minutes played for Real Madrid following on from 2020/21 if he plays a more regular role in the final weeks of the campaign.

The 31-year-old made seven La Liga starts and seven substitutes appearances last season and he already has seven starts and 10 cameos off the bench in 2021/22.

However, the key difference is no league goals to his name this season, with three in 2020/21, and the former Chelsea winger has not failed to score in league action in a season since 2008.