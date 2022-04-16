Carlo Ancelotti evaluates Real Madrid physical condition ahead of Sevilla test

After not only playing 120 minutes against Chelsea in midweek in a sapping Champions League, but having to come from behind and stage a comeback, many wondered how Real Madrid would hold up physically this weekend.

That was certainly a theme amongst the questions in his pre-match press conference before Real Madrid travelled to Sevilla on Sunday, but Carlo Ancelotti seemed content with his team’s fitness.

“We’re good. We had time to recuperate and prepare the match well against a strong rival like Sevilla. It will be a difficult match but we are ready.”

Ancelotti seemed keen to contradict this narrative, promising Sport plenty of energy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“We played on Tuesday and we will have until tomorrow night to rest. We will play an energetic game to try an win.” Further to that idea, the Italian veteran was asked if he was worried about the prospect of injuries in Andalusia.