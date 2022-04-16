Carlo Ancelotti compares Luka Modric to Paolo Maldini for his staying power

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is reaching the level of performance and consistency where pundits and players have to look for new superlatives to describe him.

Modric was instrumental in yet another historic Real Madrid comeback, as he more or less bypassed the entire Chelsea defence with one magical pass to assist the aggregate equaliser. Rodrygo didn’t need to take a touch before finishing. Once it went to extra time, Karim Benzema secured the decisive goal.

The paucity of adjectives and comparisons was Carlo Ancelotti’s problem this afternoon, as he was asked about Modric in his pre-match press conference. Sport carried his answers, specifically dealing with Modric’s contract first, which expires in the summer.

“He will finish his career here, in Madrid. That’s the idea that everyone is following. There will be no problem with his renewal. He is a player that takes care of himself and throughout his career has not had serious injuries.”

Not only does Modric take care of himself though. Ancelotti went a step further and mentioned perhaps the player most synonymous with longevity in modern football.

“If I had to compare him with anyone, I would make the comparison with Maldini. They are legends of football.”

Paolo Maldini enjoyed a 24 year senior career at Milan, finally retiring at the age of 41 in 2009. Madridistas will be delighted if Modric manages anything near another five seasons in the capital.