Antonio Cassano says Barcelona play better football than Real Madrid

Having lost El Clasico 4-0 to Barcelona and overseen some less than impressive performances during March, before the Chelsea Champions League tie there was a strange atmosphere in the Spanish media.

Despite their league positions, there was more positivity surrounding the Catalans than there was at Real Madrid. Manager Carlo Ancelotti was coming under pressure for some of his decisions and many Real Madrid fans would have been happy to see the back of him in the summer.

Yet following another heroic comeback against Chelsea in midweek, coupled with Barcelona’s dramatic elimination from the Europa League, that dynamic has once again reversed for both clubs.

Not for Antonio Cassano though. The Italian forward, who spent two years at Real Madrid from 2006 to 2008, believes the criticism was justified.

“Real Madrid play badly, but against PSG first and then against Chelsea they had a lot of luck and sooner or later, that runs out. Real Madrid don’t play well in La Liga. If you look at Barca, who started very late, it’s a different story.”

Speaking to Bobo TV in comments carried by Diario AS, Cassano also didn’t show much regard for the management at Los Blancos.

“Ancelotti makes you feel good, but I can’t think of a single player that he’s improved in his career.”

Image via OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP