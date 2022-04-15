(Video) Real Sociedad ultras attack Betis fans ahead of Friday night game

A ground of 50 ultras associated with Real Sociedad have attacked a smaller group of Real Betis fans who had travelled to support their team in San Sebastian.

The game has reached half time and it remains 0-0, but it was all much spicier before kick off near the Reale Arena as a group of ultras dressed in black attacked Betis fans drinking in a local bar.

Some fans have been taken to hospital, although events were quickly broken up.

Two fans have apparently been arrested by the Ertazaintza, the local Basque police.

You can see some of the action in the video embedded here: