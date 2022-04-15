The unique promise Frankfurt player made to Luka Modric

Real Madrid were playing badly, 3 goals down and looking pretty hopeless against Chelsea. Then Luka Modric played one incredible pass with the outside of his foot and changed everything.

Just as he had against PSG in the previous round, the midfielder suddenly turned the game with a few moments of pure magic.

The next day, there was similar magic taking place on the other side of Spain, where Frankfurt beat Barcelona in the Europa League. There Modric’s fellow Kristijan Jakic was putting out fires for the German side as they held off a Barcelona comeback to qualify for the semis.

AS reported on an interesting little moment – according to Instagram comments exchanged between the two, Jakic had “promised” Modric that he would win, and after the game they congratulated each other for their respective progress.

The fellow Dinamo Zagreb graduates are clearly hoping to both celebrate major European trophies this year.