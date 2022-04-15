Imanol Alguacil seeking revenge against Real Betis in Champions League race

Real Betis visit the Reale Arena on Friday night to take on Real Sociedad, in what could be a decisive match for European qualification.

Betis and La Real sit fifth and sixth in the table respectively, with Betis two points ahead of the Basques. Los Verdiblancos could overtake Atletico Madrid with a win and thus overhaul Los Colchoneros in fourth place, ahead of their fixture with Espanyol. La Real would move level with Atleti with a win on 57 points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil was asked if he wanted revenge against Real Betis, given Los Verdiblancos have are leading 8-0 on aggregate across their two fixtures this season.

“A little bit yes, it’s obvious that we lost 4-0 there, here 4-0, they put us out the Copa, so I’m not going to deny it, you do have a little bit more desire…”

“More than anything that has happened, winning means going ahead of them in the table. The results against them have been large and you can’t make excuses, it’s a great squad with a great manager and they are there by their own merit.”

Alguacil was also asked about whether La Real could challenge for the Champions League places, given their proximity. Diario AS carried his answers, where the Guipuzcoan gave little away.

“We are very aware of how difficult it is to win a match, especially against those at the top. We have 54 points, which is no small number, and what we want is to add as many as possible from here until the end of the season, regardless of the opponent.”