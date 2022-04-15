(Images) Toni Kroos appears to mock Chelsea player in new footage from Champions League thrillr

Toni Kroos and Mason Mount – it’s not the most likely sounding rivalry in world football, given they both seem like nice guys.

But top level competition breed top level rivalry, and after Chelsea faced Real Madrid 4 times in a year, there seems to be a bit of tension growing between the pair.

Last year Mason Mount shot back at Kroos after Chelsea won, and this year it seems that Kroos was mocking Mount’s “hand over the eye” gesture as the Chelsea man appeared to look for someone in the crowd after full time.

You can see the images embedded here: