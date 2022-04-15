Erik Lamela gives verdict on Gareth Bale ahead of Sevilla-Real Madrid

Sevilla take on Real Madrid this weekend and will have to be at their best to take down Los Blancos, who are on a high following Champions League victory over Chelsea.

Sevilla on the other hand did get a victory last weekend, but that was their first win in five matches. Fortunately for Julen Lopetegui, they are recovering players from injury.

Two key re-introductions to the attack are Papu Gomez and Erik Lamela, the former of which scored in their 4-2 win over Granada.

The Argentine attacker spoke to La Liga in the build-up to their match this weekend and was happy to give his opinion on an opponent he knows well.

“I know Gareth Bale. He’s a humble, very decent guy. I got on well with him.”

Bale has been ostracised by much of the Madrid press in recent times, but proved that he still has game-changing ability, with two goals for Wales most recently. Lamela’s impression of the Welshman clearly differs from the public one, having spent last season with him at Tottenham.

“Everyone knows the quality he has, he can be so clinical when it comes to scoring goals too. As a person, he’s very calm, he’s a good guy. We got on well.”