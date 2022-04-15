Eintracht manager Oliver Glasner singles out Busquets as key part of their plan

Eintracht Frankfurt came to Barcelona as underdogs in their Europa League tie on Thursday night, but in a unique sight, conquered Camp Nou in a scene never seen before.

Eintracht manager Oliver Glasner attended his post-match press conference some time after the usual schedule, having spent over half an hour on the pitch with his players celebrating at the end of the tie.

Almost as much as the Eintracht victory itself, the story of the night was the incredible turnout of the German fans at Camp Nou. Glasner, visibly delighted, told the press it was like playing at home.

“I will remember it for the rest of my life until the day I die. I saw a stadium full of white shirts. It was very moving.”

Glasner also apologised for his celebration after their third goal, saying he did so in the direction of the Barcelona bench and it could have been misinterpreted, as reported by Diario AS.

In terms of the match itself, Glasner was asked just how they managed to make Barcelona look so ordinary. The Austrian was quick to point out that they had beaten the most in-form team in La Liga, but that they had identified some key areas of attack.

“We knew Barcelona had problems with our strength and velocity. We made them play in areas where they didn’t create any danger for us. The objective was to give Busquets problems and everything worked as we had planned.”

Sergio Busquets had been part of a social media campaign earlier in the season to put him on the bench, but has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months. The debate on whether he is a liability at the top level is one of the most fierce amongst Barcelona fans.

Image via GEPA pictures/ Roger Petzsche