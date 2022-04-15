Confirmed: Pedri suffers rupture in left thigh muscle

The rumours and reports from last night have been confirmed by the club this morning – Pedri has suffered a serious muscle problem.

At half-time in Barcelona’s Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, Pedri was taken off for Frenkie de Jong and it emerged shortly after that he had complained of a muscle issue in his left leg.

After the match, many had reported that the muscle issue could keep him out for the rest of the season and today Barcelona confirmed that he had suffered a rupture in his left femoral biceps – or his left hamstring in layman’s terms.

LATEST NEWS | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @Pedri has a rupture in his left biceps femoris. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability.

The club didn’t give a schedule for his return but in most cases, it can take around 6-8 weeks to recover. That would rule Pedri out until June at the earliest.

With Barcelona out of the Europa League, it will be left to Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi to cover Pedri’s absence as Barcelona look to finish out the La Liga season as best they can.