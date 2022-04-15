Champions League rivals play out tense draw as they hunt Atletico

Real Betis and Real Sociedad played out a tense draw at the Reale Arena as the pair of them looking to continue their good form and catch Atletico Madrid in the race for the Champions League places.

The home side had more possession and perhaps the better of the chances, but in truth it was largely a cagey affair and neither side was able to play to their true level. Given the quality in both squads, it was a disappointing match.

The peak of the excitement came in the 92nd minute when Betis were given a free kick near the Sociedad area. With set piece specialist Nabil Fekir on the pitch anything was possible, and La Real was so panicked that in the protests that followed David Silva was sent off, in an uncharacteristic loss of control.

That was his first career red card – coming in his 700th game.

Now all that remains is to see how Atletico perform on Sunday in their game in hand against Espanyol