Carlo Ancelotti must decide between big winners of Chelsea tie

Real Madrid were beaten by Chelsea on Tuesday night, and in truth it was a poor performance for almost 90 minutes from Los Blancos. But there were still some winners on the pitch in white, as Marca pointed out today.

Both Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga came off the bench and made a huge difference in turning the game around. The former scored the goal to make it 3-1, and the latter introduced a fresh energy to the team that paid off when he stole the ball from N’Golo Kante in the passage of play that would lead to the third goal.

With Casemiro suspended for the game against Sevilla this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti must now pick between which of his super subs to bring into the team.

Fede Valverde could move into central midfield and allow Rodrygo to play on the right, or Valverde could stay wide and Camavinga could be a straight swap for Casemiro.

Either way, Ancelotti can be confident he’s getting a quality player into his lineup.