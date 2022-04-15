Betis talent living up to his potential at last with impressive goal return

After breaking into the Malaga team as a youngster, Juanmi has long been regarded as a talent. He scored in the Copa Del Rey as a 16 year old, and made his La Liga debut at the same age.

But an unsuccessful move to the Premier League with Southampton set him back, and it’s only this season he has truly started to reach the levels some predicted of him when he was a standout player in Spain’s U19 team.

Three solid years with Real Sociedad helped get him back on track in Spanish football, but it’s this season with Manuel Pellegrini’s impressive Betis team that has really seen him shine.

Playing off the left wing, he’s got 14 goals in La Liga, already by some margin his best return, and making up an impressive 25% of the Andalusian team’s goal total.

Bigger names like Nabil Fekir are getting a lot of the credit, but Juanmi’s influence can’t be overstated.