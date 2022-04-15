Barcelona Sporting Director confirms Aubameyang will be their striker next season

Barcelona suffered a demoralising defeat last night to Eintracht Frankfurt, which in all likelihood will see them without silverware this season. That didn’t stop the constant trickle of information about transfer business though.

Before the match, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany was sought out by the media to give the latest updates on those matters at Can Barca. He was asked if there was any news on the contract situations at Barcelona, with Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Ronald Araujo all part of speculation surrounding their expiring deals.

“I can only tell you that the key is that the players want to stay. If they want to be here, then you move onto the economic negotiation, which isn’t easy, but we will come to an agreement.”

More specifically, Alemany had been asked about the situations of Dembele and Gavi. The former Valencia man was quick to point out that the media clearly thought Araujo’s deal had been done as they were no longer pressing him on that matter.

Specifically asked if Gavi was one of those players that wanted to stay, Alemany confirmed that was the case to Sport.

“Yes, it comes down to economics.”

Recent speculation has seen Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski linked to Barcelona. Yet Alemany was keen to show his backing for January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their number one choice.

“I don’t speak about players who have a contract with other clubs, that’s not our style. We keep an eye on all situations regarding the market.”

“The nine for next year is Aubameyang and starting from that point, we will keep an eye on any opportunities.”