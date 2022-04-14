Watch: Rafael Santos Borre puts Barcelona in jeopardy with screamer

Barcelona trail Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at half-time in their Europa League quarter-final and are in serious danger of going out.

The Catalans trail 3-1 on aggregate and have looked a long way from scoring themselves, having had just one shot on target. For their part, the Germans have barely put a foot wrong and if anything, look more likely to score more.

The scoring was opened by Filip Kostic, after Eric Garcia brought down Jesper Lindstrom in the box after just two minutes. Kostic was calm and sent Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way.

RAFAEL BORRÉ WHAT A SCREAMER!! 🤯 A monumental strike from the Frankfurt man 💥 Ter Stegen scrambling 😵‍💫#UEL pic.twitter.com/ivvYd8lAPI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2022

The ‘keeper could do nothing about the second Frankfurt goal however. As Barcelona got caught in a pressing trap, Rafael Santos Borre was set free to run at the defence. Instead, he thumped the ball just under the bar. An authentic screamer.

Barcelona have it all to do in the second half, needing two goals just to take things to extra time.