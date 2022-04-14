Watch: Eintracht Frankfurt fans march through Barcelona on their way to Camp Nou

Yesterday in their press conferences both Kevin Trapp and Oliver Glasner mentioned that there hadn’t been anything else spoken about in Frankfurt in the lead up to Eintracht’s fixture with Barcelona.

Rumours of a ‘German invasion’ were abound with some estimating that around 20,000 supporters were coming to Barcelona to support their side. Hundreds of them took in a local match in Barcelona last night having arrived early too.

It appears the rumours were true. As is evident from this video showing an incredible march through the streets of Barcelona.

‼️Impressionant vídeo: vista des de la Ronda Universitat amb Balmes ⚽Milers de seguidors de l’Eintracht col·lapsen el centre de Barcelona https://t.co/MZR5XcjFkN pic.twitter.com/2flMprMkTv — Joan Antoni Guerrero Vall (@jag_vall) April 14, 2022

The atmosphere at Camp Nou has improved this season, but it seems like the home support may find it hard to be heard this evening.

The reception when Barça goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen comes out to warm up…in his own stadium pic.twitter.com/sLPKeik3rO — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) April 14, 2022

One way or another it promises to be fascinating fixture, given the way Eintracht caused problems for Xavi Hernandez and his side in the first leg. The Terrassa native was keen to emphasize that ball security would be key for any Blaugrana victory tonight.