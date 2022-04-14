Real Madrid without a natural left-back option for Sevilla trip

The big games are coming thick and fast for Real Madrid and the next one up is a trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night, where they face third-placed Sevilla.

Los Blancos wrote another historic chapter in their Champions League story on Wednesday night, knocking out reigning champions Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate.

The victory did come at a cost however. Apart from the physical efforts that went into extra time, two of their players came away injured. Frustratingly for Carlo Ancelotti, both in the same position.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ferland Mendy has re-injured his left abductor, after rushing his recovery to make the Chelsea match. He will likely be out for two weeks.

Marcelo was also injured in the match, sustaining a right abductor problem. He will likely miss a week of action.

That does leave Ancelotti without a natural choice at left-back. Young talent Miguel Gutierrez recently underwent surgery and is out for the rest of the season. The likelihood is that the Italian manager will opt for either David Alaba or Nacho Fernandez.