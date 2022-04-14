Pedri injury thought to be serious and could miss the rest of the season

The Blaugrana had a terrible night on Thursday evening and as the post mortem is carried out, it appears things are only going to get worse.

Barcelona were defeated 4-3 on aggregate by visitors Eintracht Frankfurt on a historic night for Die Adler. That being said, at times it felt as if Eintracht were at home given the incredible numbers of their fans in the stadium.

Star midfielder Pedri also had to be subbed at half-time, complaining of a muscle injury. He was replaced by Frenkie de Jong, who had been left on the bench due to illness during the week.

The first prognosis of Pedri’s injury is not good. Mundo Deportivo say that the midfielder could miss the rest of the season, with 6-8 weeks being mooted as a recovery time.

Pedri had already missed most of the first half of the season with injury, returning in January this year. He seems set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.